A video of passengers of a Mexican flight seen hiding below their seats as gunshots were heard raging outside in Culiacan city in Mexico. Violence broke out across the Culiacan city after Mexican security forces captured drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. The violence outside the Mexican flight was a part of the violence that started following the arrest of Ovidio Guzman.
The Mexican airline, Aeromexico, said on Friday that the fuselage of a plane that was scheduled to fly was hit by gunfire after some drug cartels opened fire outside. The video which has gone viral shows passengers crouched below their seats, while a child can be heard crying, as the plane starts to take off.
WATCH: PASSENGERS LAY ON AIRCRAFT FLOOR AS GUNSHOTS GO ON
According to the report, just as the Mexican flight was about to take off, a number of military aircraft landed on the airstrip. This was the gunshots started in the background. No passenger or employee was injured in the firing. Videos on social media showed gunfire at the Culiacan airport, which has since closed for the day amid violence across the city. Another footage showed the AeroMexico plane taxiing whilst gunfire is heard.
As the violent backlash broke, Culiacan was seen strewn with burned vehicles.
David Tellez, 42, was traveling with his wife and children, aged 7, 4 and 1, after spending Christmas with family. He told Reuters he had reached the airport for his 8:24 am flight without incident, despite encountering road blockades set up after overnight shootouts. Although Guzman's arrest had not yet been confirmed, nervous security guards urged travelers to enter quickly.
"As we were accelerating for take-off, we heard gunshots very close to the plane, and that's when we all threw ourselves to the floor," Tellez said.
A flight attendant said the engine had been hit, triggering a leak. The crew directed passengers to disembark, moving them to a windowless waiting room in the airport. It is not clear who was shooting at whom. Tellez's family plans to board another flight on Friday, but until then, is staying put as, he says, it is worse outside.
