Watch: Myanmar-Thailand 7.7 earthquake destroys buildings, traps people; rooftop pool spills off Bangkok skyscraper

On March 28, 2025, a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar, with tremors felt across Southeast Asia, including neighbouring Thailand. The quake's epicentre was near Mandalay, causing widespread destruction and panic in both urban and rural areas, reported the Times.

Casualties and damage In Myanmar, the earthquake resulted in at least 12 confirmed deaths, with fears that the toll could rise significantly as rescue operations continue. The shadow National Unity Government (NUG) has called for urgent international assistance to address the crisis. ​

In Thailand, the capital city of Bangkok experienced severe impacts. A 30-story building under construction near Chatuchak Park collapsed, resulting in at least three fatalities and numerous injuries. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate and assist those trapped under the rubble. ​

Visuals capture the chaos The earthquake's devastation has been widely documented through various videos circulating online. One compilation shows buildings collapsing in Mandalay, Myanmar, and tremors causing chaos in Bangkok.

Another video captures the dramatic collapse of the under-construction high-rise in Bangkok, with workers fleeing for safety.​

Additional footage reveals the interior of a home shaking violently, with furniture and fixtures crashing to the ground.

In another clip, rescuers are seen assisting residents trapped in elevators, highlighting the widespread disruption caused by the quake.

Notably, a video from Bangkok shows water from a rooftop pool cascading down the sides of a skyscraper onto the streets below.​

Rescue efforts and challenges According to the Guardian, rescue operations are underway in both countries, but efforts are hampered by damaged infrastructure and, in Myanmar, ongoing civil unrest. The military junta has declared a state of emergency in several regions, including Mandalay and Naypyidaw, and is urging citizens to donate blood to aid the injured. ​

In Bangkok, authorities have declared the city a disaster area. Rescue teams, including police and medics, are using drones and rescue dogs to search for survivors amidst the debris. ​

The international community has begun to respond to the disaster. The World Health Organization (WHO) has activated its emergency systems to provide urgent medical relief. Various organisations are calling for humanitarian access to affected areas, particularly in Myanmar, where conflict complicates aid delivery. ​