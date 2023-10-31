A retired IAS officer slapped a woman following a dispute over taking a dog in the lift at Noida's Parx Laureate Society in Sector-108. The video of this incident is becoming increasingly viral on social media platforms.

Also read: Fist fight breaks out in Delhi store over delay in supply of iPhone 15 | Watch In the video it can be seen that the woman and IPS officer are having a furious exchange of arguments. Following the discourse, the woman the officer begins to record the woman on his phone's camera. Enraged by the officer's attempt to record a video, the woman grabs his phone and throws it out of the lift following this the officer slap the the woman. Their scuffle continues as both move out of the lift with both sides pelting blows at each other.

In another video, the woman's husband is also seen assaulting the former officer. The husband corners the officer in the lift and begins beating him while the woman charges on the officer's wife. Both of them can be seen beating the former officer following which security personnel arrives and rescues the officer.

According to the police, an agreement was reached between both the parties. Police officer ACP Rajneesh Verma said that the matter will be investigated and necessary action will be taken. He informed that there was a dispute over taking the dog in the lift and the police officials are in talks with both sides. CCTV footage from the scene is being scanned for evidence.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

In another widely circulating video prior to the scuffle between the two it can be seen that the officer asks the woman in the lift with her dog to muzzle her dog but she refuses which was recorded on a witness' phone. The officer asserts that there is a pregnant woman as well waiting to use the lift but the woman refuses to follow his directions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!