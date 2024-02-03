Filmmaker and director Siddharth Anand credited with directing Fighter and Pathaan claimed that ‘Fighter’ failed as 90% of Indians have not flown in planes. This remark of his over the movie's underperformance on the opening day, which did not hold up to expectations, has amassed significant media attention with netizens posting memes, sarcastic comments, and drawing humorous analogies.

In a new interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand while addressing the average response the film received at the box office said, “Fighter is a huge leap. As filmmakers to do in this in the country, and the kind of genre it is. Its a space that is unexplored, and is absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience, that means what they are seeing is a little."

He added, "Such big stars, a commercial director, accha ye planes kya kar rahi he? … If you realize, there is a huge percentage of our country... I would say 90% who have not flown in planes! Who have not been to an airport! So how do you expect them to know what's happening in the air?"

Here are some hilarious reactions to Siddharth Anand's Fighter comment

One user posted, “Murder was a big hit because everyone has murdered someone."