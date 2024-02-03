Filmmaker and director Siddharth Anand credited with directing Fighter and Pathaan claimed that ‘Fighter’ failed as 90% of Indians have not flown in planes. This remark of his over the movie's underperformance on the opening day, which did not hold up to expectations, has amassed significant media attention with netizens posting memes, sarcastic comments, and drawing humorous analogies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan's movie mints ₹ 240.75 crore worldwide amid dwindling numbers In a new interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand while addressing the average response the film received at the box office said, “Fighter is a huge leap. As filmmakers to do in this in the country, and the kind of genre it is. Its a space that is unexplored, and is absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience, that means what they are seeing is a little."

Also read: Fighter vs Pathaan 1st weekend collection: In Shah Rukh Khan vs Hrithik Roshan, which Siddharth Anand movie won? He added, "Such big stars, a commercial director, accha ye planes kya kar rahi he? … If you realize, there is a huge percentage of our country... I would say 90% who have not flown in planes! Who have not been to an airport! So how do you expect them to know what's happening in the air?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some hilarious reactions to Siddharth Anand's Fighter comment

One user posted, “Murder was a big hit because everyone has murdered someone."

The spy film ‘Pathaan’ featured Shah Rukh Khan in lead role while fighter features Hrithik Roshan in lead role. Both Pathaan and Fighter used Pakistan as a major backdrop and were starring Deepika Padukone alongside male lead but proved to realise great divergence in their performance at the Box Office.

Despite a number of similarities between the two big-budget extravaganzas with coinciding release date, of January 25, and budget of ₹250 crore, Fighter failed to gain numbers at the Box Office.

Third user tweeted, “12th Fail was hit because 90% Indians are twelfth fail??" Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 2023 film 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey is based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's life. The film shows how Manoj overcame poverty and other obstacles to become an IPS officer.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Marvel to HanuMan; movies, web series for weekend watch A social media user while drawing comparison with Avengers tweeted, “Avengers: End game worked because 90% of Indians identify themselves as superheroes."

A fifth user remarked, “And Dangal was a blockbuster because 130% indians are into wrestling." Dangal starring Amir Khan was a blockbuster film of 2016. Nitesh Tiwari directorial sports drama was based on the life of wrestling champions- Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: Prashanth's film gains momentum on Republic Day, crosses ₹ 225 crore mark Another user said, "90% of Indians (online) have never known the existence of the real "context" of a statement. Therefore they spread lies to meet their negative agenda."

A user sarcastically validating Siddharth Anand said, "thugs of hindostan failed because 90% of indians haven’t been on a ship.

