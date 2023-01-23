Watch: Passenger deboarded for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with SpiceJet crew2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:49 PM IST
- SpiceJet said that the passenger was offloaded and handed over to the security team
A passenger on a SpiceJet aircraft was deboarded allegedly for “unruly and inappropriate" behaviour onboard the Delhi-Hyderabad flight at Delhi airport today. The co-passenger was also offloaded along with the man who was accused of inappropriate behaviour onboard the flight.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×