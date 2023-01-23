A passenger on a SpiceJet aircraft was deboarded allegedly for “unruly and inappropriate" behaviour onboard the Delhi-Hyderabad flight at Delhi airport today. The co-passenger was also offloaded along with the man who was accused of inappropriate behaviour onboard the flight.

In a statement, SpiceJet said that the passenger was offloaded and handed over to the security team. The video of the incident shows an elderly man in a verbal fight with the airline crew.

"On January 23, 2023, SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi - Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew. The crew informed the PIC and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," the airline released a statement.

#WATCH | "Unruly & inappropriate" behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport today



The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport pic.twitter.com/H090cPKjWV — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

According to the reports, the crew alleged that the passenger had touched one of the crew members inappropriately. The passenger, however, said it was an accident due to the confined space in the aircraft.

After the deboarding, the passenger gave an apology in written. A senior official at the DGCA has said that it was looking into the matter.

Earlier this month on 9 January, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India after two incidents of passenger misbehaviour occurring on the airline's flight AI-142 from Paris to New Delhi on December 6 last year came to the notice of the regulator.

While one passenger was caught smoking, another urinated on the blanket of a co-passenger.

In another such case, an altercation incident between two intoxicated passengers was reported on January 9 on a Patna-bound flight of IndiGo airlines. The airline, however, refuted the reports of any such incident taking place onboard the aircraft.

(With agency inputs)