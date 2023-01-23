Watch: Passenger deboarded for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with SpiceJet crew

"On January 23, 2023, SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi - Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew. The crew informed the PIC and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," the airline released a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}