A video is making rounds on social media showing a mobile phone exploding inside the back pocket of a young woman’s jeans while she was shopping in a complex. The shocking incident reportedly took place in Anápolis, Brazil, on Saturday and has raised serious concerns about smartphone safety.

According to reports, the woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering second and third-degree burns. The phone in question was allegedly a Motorola Moto E32, which was less than a year old at the time of the incident, said an X user.

An X user by the handle @Bubblebathgirl shared the video and wrote, “Cell phone explodes in back pocket of woman in Anápolis, Brazil, on Saturday as she shopped for groceries. She was rushed to the hospital after suffering second and third-degree burns. The phone was reportedly a Motorola Moto E32 that was less than a year old.”

The video, which has gone viral, shows the woman browsing through a supermarket aisle when her jeans suddenly catch fire due to the phone's explosion. She can be seen panicking as bystanders rush to assist her.

While the exact cause of the explosion remains unknown, lithium-ion battery malfunctions have been a known hazard in smartphones. Overheating, manufacturing defects, and physical damage to the battery can often lead to such incidents.

However, the incident has once again highlighted the importance of smartphone safety measures, including using manufacturer-approved chargers, avoiding prolonged exposure to heat, and ensuring that the device’s battery is in good condition.