WATCH: PM Modi dons saffron turban, traditional attire as he addresses India on 79th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to wear saffron turban on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. Delivering the Independence Day speech from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort in traditional headgear for his 12th consecutive address, PM Modi paired it with white kurta, churidar and a saffron bandhgala jacket. A tricolour stole was the highlight of the attire.

“My beloved citizens of India, this festival of independence is a festival of 140 crore resolutions. It is a moment of collective achievements, filled with pride and joy. The nation is continuously strengthening the spirit of unity. Today, 140 crore citizens are immersed in the colours of the Tiranga,” PM Modi said while addressing the nation.

Last year, PM Modi honoured India's rich cultural tapestry and wore a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya turban that fluttered in hues of orange, yellow and green.

Before heading to the Red Fort, PM Modi greeted the nation through a social media post on X. Urging the citizens to work harder to build a developed Bharat, he wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind.”