Watch: PM Modi meets Anna University students who did not get seat in auditorium

The Prime Minister attended the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University in Chennai and congratulated the students on getting their degrees today.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited multiple classrooms to meet graduating students who couldn’t be present at the main venue of the Anna University convocation ceremony due to space constraints. The Prime Minister attended the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University in Chennai and congratulated the students on getting their degrees today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited multiple classrooms to meet graduating students who couldn’t be present at the main venue of the Anna University convocation ceremony due to space constraints. The Prime Minister attended the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University in Chennai and congratulated the students on getting their degrees today.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “Congratulations to all those who are graduating today in Anna University’s 42nd convocation. You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations."
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “Congratulations to all those who are graduating today in Anna University’s 42nd convocation. You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations."
He also called the graduating students the “leaders of tomorrow" and noted the parents' sacrifices, support of teachers and non-teaching staff of the university. PM Modi further recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda in what was known as Madras 125 years ago about the possibilities from the youth of India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also called the graduating students the “leaders of tomorrow" and noted the parents' sacrifices, support of teachers and non-teaching staff of the university. PM Modi further recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda in what was known as Madras 125 years ago about the possibilities from the youth of India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world’s growth engine," he said.
“The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world’s growth engine," he said.
The Prime Minister also recalled former President APJ Abdul Kalam's association with Anna University and said, “May his thoughts and values always inspire you."
The Prime Minister also recalled former President APJ Abdul Kalam's association with Anna University and said, “May his thoughts and values always inspire you."
He said that in this era of tech-led disruptions, there are three importan factors in India's favour. “The first is technology. There is a growing sense of comfort with the use of technology. Even the poorest of the poor are adapting to it. The second factor is there is trust in risk-takers. Earlier at social occasions it was difficult for a youngster to say he or she was an entrepreneur. People used to tell them to ‘get settled’, meaning, get a salaried job. Now the situation is the opposite. The third factor is that there is temperament for reform," the Prime Minister added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said that in this era of tech-led disruptions, there are three importan factors in India's favour. “The first is technology. There is a growing sense of comfort with the use of technology. Even the poorest of the poor are adapting to it. The second factor is there is trust in risk-takers. Earlier at social occasions it was difficult for a youngster to say he or she was an entrepreneur. People used to tell them to ‘get settled’, meaning, get a salaried job. Now the situation is the opposite. The third factor is that there is temperament for reform," the Prime Minister added.
Further, PM Modi laid emphasis on the meaning of governance by saying that a strong government does not control everything or everyone, but controls the system’s impulse to interfere. “A strong government is not restrictive but is responsive. A strong government does not move into every domain. It limits itself and makes space for people’s talents," he elaborated.
Further, PM Modi laid emphasis on the meaning of governance by saying that a strong government does not control everything or everyone, but controls the system’s impulse to interfere. “A strong government is not restrictive but is responsive. A strong government does not move into every domain. It limits itself and makes space for people’s talents," he elaborated.
“A strong government’s strength lies in its humility to accept that it can not know or do everything, this why reforms are making greater space for people and their talent in every space," he added.
“A strong government’s strength lies in its humility to accept that it can not know or do everything, this why reforms are making greater space for people and their talent in every space," he added.
He also cited examples of freedom and flexibility provided to youth by the National Education Policy and scrapping of 25,000 compliances for ease of business. “Removal of angel tax, removal of retrospective tax, and reduction of corporate tax – are encouraging investments and industry. The reforms in drones, space and geospatial sectors are opening up new avenues," PM Modi said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also cited examples of freedom and flexibility provided to youth by the National Education Policy and scrapping of 25,000 compliances for ease of business. “Removal of angel tax, removal of retrospective tax, and reduction of corporate tax – are encouraging investments and industry. The reforms in drones, space and geospatial sectors are opening up new avenues," PM Modi said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
During the program, PM Modi awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union Minister L Murugan were among those who were present at the event in Chennai today.
During the program, PM Modi awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union Minister L Murugan were among those who were present at the event in Chennai today.