Watch: PM Modi receives hero's welcome in Ahmedabad; people gather in numbers to cheer for prime minister
PM Modi received a warm welcome from admirers as he cast his vote in Ahmedabad. Videos captured him interacting with people, signing autographs, and playing with a child. The heartwarming scene showcased the crowd's appreciation for him.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from admirers as he cast his vote in Ahmedabad today i.e. on May 7. When the Prime Minister arrived to cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School, a large crowd, including youth and children, cheered his name. Some even brought hand-made drawings of the Prime Minister. The polling for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election is being held.