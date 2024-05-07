Active Stocks
Tue May 07 2024 12:13:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.95 -2.18%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.40 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 297.15 -3.18%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,509.75 -0.86%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 798.60 -1.13%
Business News/ News / Watch: PM Modi receives hero's welcome in Ahmedabad; people gather in numbers to cheer for prime minister
BackBack

Watch: PM Modi receives hero's welcome in Ahmedabad; people gather in numbers to cheer for prime minister

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

PM Modi received a warm welcome from admirers as he cast his vote in Ahmedabad. Videos captured him interacting with people, signing autographs, and playing with a child. The heartwarming scene showcased the crowd's appreciation for him.

PM Modi receives hero's welcome in Ahmedabad; people gather in numbers to cheer for prime ministerPremium
PM Modi receives hero's welcome in Ahmedabad; people gather in numbers to cheer for prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from admirers as he cast his vote in Ahmedabad today i.e. on May 7. When the Prime Minister arrived to cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School, a large crowd, including youth and children, cheered his name. Some even brought hand-made drawings of the Prime Minister. The polling for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election is being held.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi shows his inked finger after casting vote in Ahmedabad | Watch

After casting his vote, the people were thrilled to see the Prime Minister interacting with them, signing autographs. An elderly woman also tied rakhi on the Prime Minister's wrist. Furthermore, videos captured the moment when PM Modi lifted a child into his arms, playfully tossed him in the air, and played with him. The heartwarming scene drew applause from the crowd, showcasing their appreciation for the Prime Minister.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live Updates

A young admirer of PM Modi expressed her excitement about meeting PM Modi in person. While speaking to news agency ANI, she said, "I requested an autograph and he (PM Modi) obliged. I had been waiting for this day. I can't describe the feeling (of catching up with PM Modi) in words. He simply smiled and obliged me with an autograph. I had been waiting for this opportunity to catch him up close since I made his portrait. It was a delightful and memorable experience."

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Phase 3: Will rain and scorching heat impact voting in Bengal, Odisha and Karnataka?

Another youngster Devarsh Pandya who also gifted PM Modi a hand-made sketch told ANI that, "I asked him if he liked the sketch. He said he did and put his signature on it. I made it last night."

Before leaving to cast his vote, Modi had urged people to actively participate in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. “Urging all those who are voting in today's phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The states and UTs where voting is underway are — Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

(With inputs from ANI)

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue