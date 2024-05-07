Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from admirers as he cast his vote in Ahmedabad today i.e. on May 7. When the Prime Minister arrived to cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School, a large crowd, including youth and children, cheered his name. Some even brought hand-made drawings of the Prime Minister. The polling for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election is being held.

After casting his vote, the people were thrilled to see the Prime Minister interacting with them, signing autographs. An elderly woman also tied rakhi on the Prime Minister's wrist. Furthermore, videos captured the moment when PM Modi lifted a child into his arms, playfully tossed him in the air, and played with him. The heartwarming scene drew applause from the crowd, showcasing their appreciation for the Prime Minister.

A young admirer of PM Modi expressed her excitement about meeting PM Modi in person. While speaking to news agency ANI, she said, "I requested an autograph and he (PM Modi) obliged. I had been waiting for this day. I can't describe the feeling (of catching up with PM Modi) in words. He simply smiled and obliged me with an autograph. I had been waiting for this opportunity to catch him up close since I made his portrait. It was a delightful and memorable experience."

Another youngster Devarsh Pandya who also gifted PM Modi a hand-made sketch told ANI that, "I asked him if he liked the sketch. He said he did and put his signature on it. I made it last night."

Before leaving to cast his vote, Modi had urged people to actively participate in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. “Urging all those who are voting in today's phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The states and UTs where voting is underway are — Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!