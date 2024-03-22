PM Modi receives warm tribute with traditional Gujarati ‘Garba’ dance in Bhutan — watch video
PM Modi received a warm welcome in Bhutan on Friday, as youngsters greeted the prime minister at his hotel in Thimphu with a graceful Garba performance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Bhutan on Friday, March 22, as youngsters greeted the PM at his hotel in Thimphu with a graceful Garba performance. These performers danced to the tunes of a song written by PM Modi himself.
