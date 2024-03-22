PM Modi received a warm welcome in Bhutan on Friday, as youngsters greeted the prime minister at his hotel in Thimphu with a graceful Garba performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Bhutan on Friday, March 22, as youngsters greeted the PM at his hotel in Thimphu with a graceful Garba performance. These performers danced to the tunes of a song written by PM Modi himself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Video footage of the scene shows performers reverberating festive vibes in traditional Gujarati attire, Ghagra-choli and Kurta Paijama. PM Modi met and interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the local people of Bhutan following which the performance was staged.

The PM also greeted the officials gathered at the hotel located in Bhutan's capital, Thimphu.

Also read: PM Modi arrives in Bhutan, to receive highest civilian award The Bhutanese Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi stated, "Bhutan mein aapka swagat hai mere bade bhai @narendramodi Ji."

PM Modi was warmly received by the prime minister of Bhutan and was accorded a red-carpet ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Paro airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bhutanese people marked the arrival of the Indian PM by lining up the entire 45-kilometre route from Paro International Airport to Thimphu. Indian and Bhutanese flags and banners adored the entire route leading up to the hotel.

The members of the Indian community expressed their happiness and said that they felt honoured to meet PM Modi, ANI reported.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi outlines vision for 'Indian Railways Revolution' in next term PM Modi will attend various programmes to strengthen the India-Bhutan bilateral partnership during his visit to the neighbouring nation. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “Prime Minister will inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu, a state-of-the-art hospital, built with the assistance of the Government of India in Thimphu." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: PM Modi US visit: 'No room for ifs and buts in dealing with terrorism..,' says Modi The ministry in a statement earlier this week said that the visit of PM Modi would provide an opportunity for both sides to “exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples."

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!