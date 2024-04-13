Watch | PM Modi urges top Indian gamers to develop 'Swachh Bharat' game: ‘Every child should play this’
PM Modi suggested that 'Swachh Bharat' game should be about cleanliness and every child should play this during an interaction with top Indian gamers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with top Indian gamers and discussed the difference between gaming and gambling, participation of women in the gaming industry and more. The video footage of the interaction shows PM Modi curiously raising questions to the gamers.