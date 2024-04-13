Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with top Indian gamers and discussed the difference between gaming and gambling, participation of women in the gaming industry and more. The video footage of the interaction shows PM Modi curiously raising questions to the gamers.

The photographs showing PM Modi trying his hand at a few games were released on Saturday, April 13. He also urged gamers to send an e-mail stating all their problems with exact key points to his office.

Famous and well-renowned Indian gamers who featured in the interaction included Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar and Anshu Bisht.

"To regulate would not be ideal because it is the nature of government to intervene, that is its fundamental nature. Either impose restrictions under the law or try to understand and mould it basis our country's needs. Bring it under an organised, legal structure and uplift the reputation," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying over the issue of having a regulatory body for gaming. He added, “Once that is achieved, it will be hard for anyone to bring it down."

PM Modi while urging the gamers to think of developing games on a variety of subjects including ‘Swachh Bharat,’ suggested that the middle class does not need unnecessary government intervention in terms of having a regulatory body for gaming.

PM Modi further noted, "My endeavour is to uplift the nation to a level that by 2047, …. It is the poor who need the government the most in difficult times..." reported ANI. He suggested that Swachh Bharat should be about cleanliness and said, “Every child should play this."

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!