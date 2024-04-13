PM Modi suggested that 'Swachh Bharat' game should be about cleanliness and every child should play this during an interaction with top Indian gamers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with top Indian gamers and discussed the difference between gaming and gambling, participation of women in the gaming industry and more. The video footage of the interaction shows PM Modi curiously raising questions to the gamers.

The photographs showing PM Modi trying his hand at a few games were released on Saturday, April 13. He also urged gamers to send an e-mail stating all their problems with exact key points to his office.

Also read: 'Shiv Sena not like your degree,' retorts Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi's 'fake' jibe against his party Famous and well-renowned Indian gamers who featured in the interaction included Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar and Anshu Bisht.

Also read: PM Modi hits back at Opposition's ‘BJP out to destroy Constitution’ remark: ‘Geeta, Quran, Ramayana for…’ "To regulate would not be ideal because it is the nature of government to intervene, that is its fundamental nature. Either impose restrictions under the law or try to understand and mould it basis our country's needs. Bring it under an organised, legal structure and uplift the reputation," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying over the issue of having a regulatory body for gaming. He added, “Once that is achieved, it will be hard for anyone to bring it down."

Also read: PM Modi makes big announcement on Kashmir: 'J&K will get the status...' PM Modi while urging the gamers to think of developing games on a variety of subjects including ‘Swachh Bharat,’ suggested that the middle class does not need unnecessary government intervention in terms of having a regulatory body for gaming.

Also read: PM Modi says 'this decade belongs to Uttarakhand', outlines plans for 5G, tourism PM Modi further noted, "My endeavour is to uplift the nation to a level that by 2047, …. It is the poor who need the government the most in difficult times..." reported ANI. He suggested that Swachh Bharat should be about cleanliness and said, "Every child should play this."

