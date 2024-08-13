Independence Day 2024: As India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day this year, preparations are underway at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive speech. A video from the news agency ANI provided a brief glimpse into the preparations at the Red Fort. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year's Independence Day theme, “Viksit Bharat," underscores the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Tight security in Delhi Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements by deploying over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls and markets.

The recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump highlighted the critical role of snipers for this Independence Day. Official sources told news agency PTI that during a recent meeting on security arrangements at the Red Fort, the attack on Trump was addressed, with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora stressed the need for enhanced security measures.

The police also added that the areas around the Red Fort will be designated as a "no kite flying zone" until the event concludes. Personnel with the necessary equipment will be stationed at key locations to intercept any kites, the police added.

The Delhi Police has also prohibited flying sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from August 2-16 for security reasons.

Delhi traffic restrictions on Independence Day Traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 AM till 10:00 AM around Red Fort, and entry of only labelled vehicles will be permitted. The traffic police listed routes where traffic movement will be restricted: Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, S P Mukherjee Marg from H C Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

