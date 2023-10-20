Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the tallest national flag in the country, a 418-feet flag at Attari in Punjab's Amritsar district on October 19, reported PTI.

Gadkari was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and senior Border Security Force officials at the event. Gadkari revealed that a surveillance system had been installed atop the flag to aid BSF troops in monitoring border activities.

Gadkari also said that a unique bridge would be built over the Beas river around 40 km from Amritsar. He said there would be a revolving restaurant with a coffee shop at the bridge. He further added that the bridge would have a capsule lift to take tourists to a gallery that would display unique Sikh culture, including the history of Golden Temple and the life of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. He said this bridge would be a visiting spot for around 1.5 lakh tourists on a daily basis.

During his visit to Punjab to assess the progress of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the Amritsar bypass, Gadkari also made a stop at the Golden Temple to offer prayers.

In an interview with reporters, he said, "I got the privilege to pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple here today, so I feel blessed. After paying obeisance, I prayed before the Almighty for the well-being and good health of all Indians and the development of the country."

In the evening, Gadkari joined Mann in watching the retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border. This ceremony involves the simultaneous lowering of the national flags of India and Pakistan just before sunset.

