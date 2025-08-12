Watch: Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues rainfall alert for more showers; check weather forecast here

Delhi residents woke up to heavy downpour early Tuesday morning amid rainfall alert for more showers in the next two hours. From Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh flyover to Rafi Marg, several areas received intense showers.

Visuals from Nizamuddin and Minto Bridge show Delhi drenched after fresh rainfall on August 12.

Waterlogging was reported on the Rao Tularam Marg.

The Delhi Regional Meteorological Department issued a nowcast alert at 6:00 AM and in a post on X stated, “Very Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi and NCR …. during next 2 hours."

The India Meteorological Department IIMD) in its latest press release forecasted possibility of very light to light rain and thundershowers in the national capital on August 12.

Also Read | IMD issues orange alert for several districts in Uttarakhand, HP till August 14

While there is no weather alert for Delhi-NCR, the skies are expected to remain partly cloudy and the maximum is expected to settle around 32 and 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature over Delhi will be below normal up to 1 to 3 degrees Celsius and will hover in the range 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast for next 5 days The weather forecast for the next five days predicts more rains across Delhi-NCR while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle anywhere between 22 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast for rest of India Meanwhile, a red alert for extremely heavy rains is in place for August 12 for Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal. At the same time, the weather agency issued orange warning for Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.