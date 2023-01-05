WATCH: Ram Temple will be ready on 1 January 2024, says Amit Shah

WATCH: Ram Temple will be ready on 1 January 2024, says Amit Shah2 min read . 06:29 PM IST
- The opening date is just couple of months ahead of the general elections, due in 2024.
The Ram Temple will be ready on 1 January, 2024, announced Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tripura on 5 January 2023.
The Ram Temple will be ready on 1 January, 2024, announced Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tripura on 5 January 2023.
The opening date is just months ahead of the general elections, due in 2024. As per expectations, the temple will be a milestone for the ruling BJP that has been associated with the temple movement since 1990s.
The opening date is just months ahead of the general elections, due in 2024. As per expectations, the temple will be a milestone for the ruling BJP that has been associated with the temple movement since 1990s.
"The Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts... After the Supreme Court verdict came, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the construction of the temple," Amit Shah said, adding, "Ram Temple will be ready on 1st January 2024."
"The Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts... After the Supreme Court verdict came, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the construction of the temple," Amit Shah said, adding, "Ram Temple will be ready on 1st January 2024."
Earlier in November, 2023, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that construction of the temple had crossed the halfway mark and it would be ready by December this year.
Earlier in November, 2023, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that construction of the temple had crossed the halfway mark and it would be ready by December this year.
The construction of the temple began in August 2020 following the Supreme Court handed the site to the temple. On August 5, the oundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The construction of the temple began in August 2020 following the Supreme Court handed the site to the temple. On August 5, the oundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On completion, the temple will have 160 columns on the ground floor, 132 columns on the first floor and 74 columns on the second floor. Also, it will have 5 pavilions, a pilgrim facilitation centre, museum, archives, research centre, auditorium, a cattle shed, an administrative building and rooms for priests on the grounds.
On completion, the temple will have 160 columns on the ground floor, 132 columns on the first floor and 74 columns on the second floor. Also, it will have 5 pavilions, a pilgrim facilitation centre, museum, archives, research centre, auditorium, a cattle shed, an administrative building and rooms for priests on the grounds.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wondered if there were winds of "change" in Uttar Pradesh as he claimed that Rahul Gandhi and others in the Bharat Jodo Yatra were greeted by people at the BJP office in Barauli in Baghpat district.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wondered if there were winds of "change" in Uttar Pradesh as he claimed that Rahul Gandhi and others in the Bharat Jodo Yatra were greeted by people at the BJP office in Barauli in Baghpat district.
Ramesh spoke about the letter Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, wrote to Gandhi on Yatra and the "praise" by Champat Rai, secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Ramesh spoke about the letter Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, wrote to Gandhi on Yatra and the "praise" by Champat Rai, secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
"After a letter from the head priest of Ayodhya Ram temple welcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra and the praise for Rahul Gandhi from VHP leaders like Champat Rai, the yatris were greeted with enthusiastic hand-waving from the BJP office in Baghpat's Barauli today," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.
"After a letter from the head priest of Ayodhya Ram temple welcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra and the praise for Rahul Gandhi from VHP leaders like Champat Rai, the yatris were greeted with enthusiastic hand-waving from the BJP office in Baghpat's Barauli today," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Signs of climate change in Yogi's state?" the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.
"Signs of climate change in Yogi's state?" the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.
With agency inputs.
With agency inputs.