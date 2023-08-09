Watch: Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, teaser confirms

Several reports had also earlier suggested that actor Shah Rukh Khan will not be returning for the third instalment of the franchise and actor Ranveer Singh will be seen replacing him in ‘Don 3’. Yesterday, Farhan too officially announced that the third part of his popular action franchise ‘Don’ will star a new actor. In his post, Farhan said he is set to take the film series forward in a new interpretation with "an actor whose talent and versatility" he has long admired. It will release some time in 2025.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}