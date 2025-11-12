Watch: Rohit Sharma crashes couple's wedding shoot, dances to ‘Mere yaar ki shaadi hai’. Internet reacts

India’s star batter Rohit Sharma surprised a couple during their wedding photoshoot — and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

In a video that’s now going viral, Rohit is seen walking up to a couple posing for their photoshoot and cheekily interrupting it by playing the song Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai on a speaker. The former India captain even grooved to the track, leaving the bride and groom laughing in surprise. At one point, the bride can be heard saying in Marathi, “Yeh to moment ho gaya!”

The video has been winning hearts online, with fans calling it a “perfect Rohit moment” for his trademark humour and easy-going charm.

Watch the viral video here:

Internet reacts A user wrote, “That’s the kind of energy the world needs.”

Another user wrote, “Rohit is a gem. What a moment for the newlywed couple.”

“Woww what a moment for the couple,” the third user wrote.

“Rohit is in full mood, Good to see that he enjoys his days,” the fourth wrote on X.

“Haha that’s just wholesome energy! Rohit turned a simple photoshoot into a lifetime memory — pure vibes, pure desi joy! Moments like these remind us how little gestures can make big memories,” the fifth user wrote.

The 38-year-old cricketer recently wrapped up a stellar ODI series against Australia, where he scored 73 and an unbeaten 121 in the final two matches, earning both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. His performance also helped him rise to world No. 1 in the ICC ODI batting rankings, becoming only the fifth Indian to achieve the feat after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill.