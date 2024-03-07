Celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar and Surya danced to the song 'Naatu Naatu' at the ISPL inauguration

Famous celebrities, from actors to cricketers, danced to the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ on the opening day of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) that took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, superstars Akshay Kumar, Tamil superstar Suriya, and actor Boman Irani joined Telugu superstar Ram Charan to shake a leg to the Oscar-winning track from RRR, ‘Naatu Naatu.’ These men grooved to the tunes while holding hands together on the opening day of the ISPL inauguration ceremony on March 6.

A paparazzo shared this video, capturing many celebrities dancing to the popular ‘Naatu Naatu’ track. Telugu superstar Ram Charan had danced on the original track with Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s 2022 historical action epic RRR. Boman Irani was on hosting duties during the event.

At the ISPL 2024, Akshay Kumar owns Srinagar Ke Veer, Ram Charan owns Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Suriya is the owner of the Chennai team, and Sachin Tendulkar possesses the ownership of Team Master’s 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Indian culture ‘embarrassing’: IPL cricketer posts during Ambani pre-wedding bash, netizens react; here’s what happened ‘Naatu Naatu,’ which was also performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, gained massive social media attention recently. Bollywood’s three Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir, were seen showing off their bromance on stage on the second day of the grand pre-wedding event. The trio tried to nail the iconic hook step of ‘Naatu Naatu’ with RRR star Ram Charan’s help.

These celebrations were held from March 1 to 3 at the newly constructed complex of Jamnagar in Gujarat to mark Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant and his fiancée Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

