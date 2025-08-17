WATCH | Shubhanshu Shukla returns home after Axiom-4 mission, receives a warm welcome at Delhi airport

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla arrived in India early Sunday following his landmark journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

Shukla was the pilot of NASA's Axiom-4 Space Mission, which took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US on June 25. He returned to Earth on July 15.

After reaching Delhi on Sunday, the Indian astronaut was welcomed by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan.

"India’s space glory touches Indian soil... as the iconic son of Mother India, #Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla, lands in Delhi in the early hours of this morning," Jitendra Singh said in a post on X.

The Union Minister said, “Accompanying him, another equally accomplished Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, one of the astronauts selected for India’s first human mission Gaganyaan, who was India’s designated backup for the mission to the International Space Station #ISS.”

'I have a mix of emotions' Earlier on Saturday, Shukla had posted a smiling photograph of himself sitting in an aeroplane on Instagram, saying he was filled with mixed emotions as he left the US and looked forward to returning to India to share his experiences with everyone back home.

Ahead of landing in India, Shukla posted on X, “As I sit on the plane to come back to India, I have a mix of emotions running through my heart.”

“I feel sad leaving a fantastic group of people behind who were my friends and family for the past one year during this mission. I am also excited about meeting all my friends, family and everyone in the country for the first time post mission. I guess this is what life is - everything all at once,” he posted on X.

Shukla dded, “Having received incredible love and support from everyone during and after the mission I can't wait to come back to India to share my experiences with all of you.”

"Goodbyes are hard but we need to keep moving in life. As my commander @astro_peggy fondly says "the only constant in spaceflight is change". I believe that applies to life as well. I guess at the end of the day -"Yun hi chala chal rahi - jeevan gaadi hai samay pahiya."

Shubhanshu Shukla to meet PM Modi? Shukla is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and travel to his hometown, Lucknow, shortly. He is also expected to return to the capital to participate in the National Space Day celebrations on August 22–23.

Shukla and his backup astronaut Prashanth Nair participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the Indian Consulate in Houston on Friday.

Addressing the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India was developing its own space station and noted that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla had returned from a space mission.

"Our Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from the space station. In the coming days, he is returning to India," PM Modi had said.

Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 private space mission that lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked at the International Space Station on June 26. He returned to Earth on 15 July.

Along with three other astronauts — Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) — Shukla conducted over 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions during the 18-day mission.