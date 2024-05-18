WATCH | Taiwan parliament member runs away with bill to prevent passing; netizens say, ‘Is there a bill about stealing…’
Taiwanese lawmakers were embroiled in an unusual incident on Friday when a parliament member expressed dissent by procuring a bill and absconded with it to prevent its passage.
Taiwanese lawmakers encountered a strange incident on Friday, May 17, when a member of Taiwan's parliament demonstrated discontent by simply picking up a bill and running off with it to prevent it from being passed.