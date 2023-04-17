Apple has recently opened its BKC store in Mumbai for media personnel to get a first-hand look. The initial glimpses of the store showcase a stunning glass facade, making it stand out as a unique and modern building. Inside, the store offers a spacious layout with high ceilings, pillars, and rows of parallel desks, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

Ahead of its official launch on April 18th, Apple BKC employees invited media personnel for a sneak peek of the store. The store features a dedicated section on the first floor, where buyers can find accessories for their iPhones, Macs, and other Apple products. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 line-up are prominently displayed at the front of the store. Additionally, the store offers a specialized section for the HomePod and Apple TV+. The grand opening ceremony is set to be inaugurated by CEO Tim Cook.

The upcoming Apple BKC store is set to employ more than 100 staff members, collectively fluent in over 20 languages. Embracing the unique architectural style of Apple stores worldwide, the BKC location will feature an innovative design concept.

Walking into an Apple Store, the first in India, to this crazy applause, it just hits different!@Apple pic.twitter.com/g2m57IM0eU — Tushar Kanwar (@2shar) April 17, 2023

According to Apple, the BKC store has been designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations globally, boasting a dedicated solar array and zero dependence on fossil fuels for its operations. As per the company's claims, the BKC store is entirely carbon neutral, operating on 100% renewable energy.

The store's ceiling is a remarkable feature, made entirely of wood with a handcrafted triangular texture, reflecting the store's unique geometry. The ceiling is comprised of 1,000 tiles, with each tile consisting of 31 modules and 408 timber pieces, making it a true work of art.

View Full Image Apple BKC store from inside. (Twitter: Raju PP)

Apple CEO Tim Cook also expressed his excitement on April 17 as Apple gears up to open its first company-owned stores in India, building on the company's 25-year history in the country. "India has an incredible energy and a beautiful culture," said Cook, who also noted Apple's commitment to investing in local communities and serving humanity with innovative products.

On April 18, Apple is set to open its new retail store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai, as part of its expanding operations in India. The company has also announced the opening of its second store in Delhi on April 20, with the design of the outlet inspired by Delhi's historic gates.