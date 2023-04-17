WATCH: This is how Apple's first India store in BKC Mumbai looks like from the inside2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:36 PM IST
- Ahead of its official launch on April 18th, Apple BKC employees invited media personnel for a sneak peek of the store. The store features a dedicated section on the first floor, where buyers can find accessories for their iPhones, Macs, and other Apple products.
Apple has recently opened its BKC store in Mumbai for media personnel to get a first-hand look. The initial glimpses of the store showcase a stunning glass facade, making it stand out as a unique and modern building. Inside, the store offers a spacious layout with high ceilings, pillars, and rows of parallel desks, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.
