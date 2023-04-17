WATCH: This is how Apple's first India store in BKC Mumbai looks like from the inside

Ahead of its official launch on April 18th, Apple BKC employees invited media personnel for a sneak peek of the store. The store features a dedicated section on the first floor, where buyers can find accessories for their iPhones, Macs, and other Apple products. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 line-up are prominently displayed at the front of the store. Additionally, the store offers a specialized section for the HomePod and Apple TV+. The grand opening ceremony is set to be inaugurated by CEO Tim Cook.