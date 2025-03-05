Watch: Donald Trump makes BOLD claim – we’ll get Greenland ‘one way or the other’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Greenland to choose to join the United States, but vowed to take the Danish-ruled island "one way or the other."

In his speech to the US Congress Trump underlined his expansionist vision of the United States, and repeated his aspirations to take over Greenland.

"We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," Trump said during the address at the US Capitol, Washington DC.

Trump’s remark comes days before general elections in mineral-rich Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark with an independence movement.

What Donald Trump said? Trump began his comments on Greenland, saying that he had a message for the "incredible people" of the sparsely populated and strategically-placed island. But the US President made it clear he would not give up if persuasion fails, saying, “one way or the other we are going to get it.”

"We will keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before," he said.

Trump also vowed to take back the Panama Canal, the crucial link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans that the United States handed to Panama at the end of 1999.

“We didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama. We’re taking it back,” Trump said. Trump had earlier not ruled out military force to seize either the Panama Canal or Greenland.

Trump addressed the joint session of Congress on Tuesday night (US time). The address, which lasted about 100 minutes, was his first major speech addressed to lawmakers since returning to the White House six weeks ago in January.

The speech touched on several of Trump's favourite topics, including his administration's immigration policies and a strengthened law and order situation. President Trump basked in Republican applause for his administration's swift early actions during the speech at the House chamber in the US Capitol.

(With AFP inputs)