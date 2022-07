A video showing a Pakistani journalist slapping a boy during a live broadcast is going viral on social media. The Pakistani journalist later offered an explanation for slapping the boy, saying he was misbehaving with a family.

According to the reports, the Pakistani journalist, Maira Hashmi, was reporting during the recent holiday of Eid-al Adha, which was observed on Sunday, when the incident took place.

The video shows the Pakistani journalist, surrounded by some kids and women, presenting her piece on camera. The boy, who was slapped, is seen standing nearby.

Maira Hashmi finished her piece and slapped the kid. It is not known what exactly infuriated her.

She later took to Twitter to explain the situation that infuriated her and said the boy was bullying one of the families. She further said that she did not want to tolerate the behaviour.

While some called out the journalist for her actions, some defended her saying the boy had misbehaved.

"She has no right to slap anyone," a Twitter user said. "He was irritating. You can see sting bottle from start and black dress guy gave him to do in front of her," another replied.

She has no right to slap anyone. Yeh kia uss ke Maa lagti the. Uss ka aur family ka masla tha. Aur roads in kay baap ke jaga nae kahe aur shoot kar lain agar disturbance the to. Criminals ko TV par baitha kar interview or ghareeb kay bachay ko sar e aam without any reason thapar — zay sheen ???? (@Zrshah5) July 11, 2022

what she did is right , he waved his hand in front of camera while that female reporter was reporting live against etiquettes — surendra (@chutku09) July 12, 2022

While slapping is a bit over the top response, it is clear that the boy was probably disturbing her live reporting and might have said something abusive. No heckling is seen here — Praveen Gupta (@WizardprinceWP) July 12, 2022