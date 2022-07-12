Watch video: Pak journalist slaps kid during live on camera, clarifies later

Watch video: Pak journalist slaps kid during live on camera, clarifies later1 min read . 10:21 PM IST
- A Pakistani journalist slapped a boy during a live broadcast, a video of which is going viral
A video showing a Pakistani journalist slapping a boy during a live broadcast is going viral on social media. The Pakistani journalist later offered an explanation for slapping the boy, saying he was misbehaving with a family.
According to the reports, the Pakistani journalist, Maira Hashmi, was reporting during the recent holiday of Eid-al Adha, which was observed on Sunday, when the incident took place.
The video shows the Pakistani journalist, surrounded by some kids and women, presenting her piece on camera. The boy, who was slapped, is seen standing nearby.
Maira Hashmi finished her piece and slapped the kid. It is not known what exactly infuriated her.
She later took to Twitter to explain the situation that infuriated her and said the boy was bullying one of the families. She further said that she did not want to tolerate the behaviour.
While some called out the journalist for her actions, some defended her saying the boy had misbehaved.
"She has no right to slap anyone," a Twitter user said. "He was irritating. You can see sting bottle from start and black dress guy gave him to do in front of her," another replied.
