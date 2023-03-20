Watch Video | Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a surprise first visit to war-ravaged Ukrainian cities2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:11 AM IST
- Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev posted the video on his Telegram channel
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise trip to occupied cities of Mariupol and Sevastopol on the day of the ninth anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia. These two war-ravaged cities were largely destroyed in a year-long Russian offensive against Ukraine. He was seen driving a car in Sevastopol, while he travelled to Mariupol in a helicopter.
