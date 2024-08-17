Watch | Vinesh Phogat holds roadshow in Delhi with Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh; en route to her native in Haryana

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat held a roadshow at the national capital on Saturday after returning from the Paris Olympics.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated17 Aug 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat along with Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat along with Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat held a roadshow at the national capital on Saturday after returning from the Paris Olympics. The wrestler was accompanied by Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat in tears on arrival at Delhi airport, receives historic welcome

After a triumphant victory in the semi-final 50 Kg women’s freestyle wrestling match, Phogat made it to the finals of the Olympic games but was disqualified for breaching weight criteria by 100 grams. The ace wreslter arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport today. She was seen in tears as she arrived at Delhi airport. She received a historic welcome after her fantastic performance at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Also Read | How Haryana is preparing for wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s grand welcome

Congress MP Deepender Hooda who was also present in the road show told news agency ANI, "People are encouraging her (Vinesh Phogat) and the whole country is proud of its daughter..."

Calling Vinesh a Champion, Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh said, “Today is a big day. What Vinesh has done for the country and women is amazing. I hope she continues to receive this honour... She is a Champion for us.”

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat pens emotional note after Paris Olympics squall

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bajrang Punia said, "She (Vinesh Phogat) is being welcomed like a champion. The country saw Vinesh's journey from the streets to the podium. We thank all the countrymen."

Upon receiving a warm welcome, Vinesh who became the first Indian woman wrestler to make the final of an Olympics said, “I thank all the countrymen, I am very fortunate.”

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat’s coach opens up on weight cut session, says ’She collapsed but...

Earlier on Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her petition to be awarded a joint silver. She announced her retirement from wrestling on August 8, a day after her disqualification. The court issued the statement on Wednesday that said, "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

The IOA released a statement following the verdict suggesting disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application. The statement reads, "In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Phogat and is exploring further legal options," reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 02:37 PM IST
HomeNewsWatch | Vinesh Phogat holds roadshow in Delhi with Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh; en route to her native in Haryana

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue