Wrestler Vinesh Phogat held a roadshow at the national capital on Saturday after returning from the Paris Olympics. The wrestler was accompanied by Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

After a triumphant victory in the semi-final 50 Kg women’s freestyle wrestling match, Phogat made it to the finals of the Olympic games but was disqualified for breaching weight criteria by 100 grams. The ace wreslter arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport today. She was seen in tears as she arrived at Delhi airport. She received a historic welcome after her fantastic performance at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda who was also present in the road show told news agency ANI, "People are encouraging her (Vinesh Phogat) and the whole country is proud of its daughter..."

Calling Vinesh a Champion, Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh said, “Today is a big day. What Vinesh has done for the country and women is amazing. I hope she continues to receive this honour... She is a Champion for us."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bajrang Punia said, "She (Vinesh Phogat) is being welcomed like a champion. The country saw Vinesh's journey from the streets to the podium. We thank all the countrymen."

Upon receiving a warm welcome, Vinesh who became the first Indian woman wrestler to make the final of an Olympics said, "I thank all the countrymen, I am very fortunate."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her petition to be awarded a joint silver. She announced her retirement from wrestling on August 8, a day after her disqualification. The court issued the statement on Wednesday that said, "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

The IOA released a statement following the verdict suggesting disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application. The statement reads, "In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Phogat and is exploring further legal options," reported ANI.