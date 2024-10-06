Watch | Delhi bus marshals issue takes dramatic twist after AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj falls at BJP MLA’s feet to…

AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj dramatically attempted to secure BJP cooperation to address the Delhi bus marshals issue. Check out the dramatic encounters as AAP pushed for the reinstatement of the civil defence volunteers.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published6 Oct 2024, 08:27 AM IST
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj with other MLAs, on October 5, holding a foot of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, urging for his cooperation for the reinstatement of bus marshals.
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj with other MLAs, on October 5, holding a foot of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, urging for his cooperation for the reinstatement of bus marshals.(PTI)

The Delhi bus marshals issue escalated dramatically on Saturday when Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj was spotted clinging to the foot of BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Vijendra Gupta in an attempt to convince Vijendra Gupta and other BJP legislators to accompany AAP leaders to meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The party's dramatic twist did not end here, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi joined the antics. She left her car and occupied a seat in Vijendra Gupta’s car while travelling to LG’s house to ensure they could not escape the situation, according to media reports.

Also Read | Saurabh Bharadwaj, other AAP leaders detained for protesting outside LG’s house

Emphasising their determination to push forward with the reinstatement agenda of the marshals, the AAP in a post on X claimed, “BJP MLAs tried to run away before LG passed the note,” but Saurabh Bharadwaj did not let them escape.

Saurabh Bharadwaj on October 5 said, “It was decided that we will go to the Lt Governor’s office with Vijender Gupta to submit the cabinet note. Now Gupta ji doesn’t want to sit in his own car. He is trying to run away,” after which he fell on Vijendra Gupta’s feet.

Also Read | Gurugram election: Voting begins, over 15 lakh to vote; Cong, BJP vie for seats

Over the issue of regularising bus marshals and civil defence volunteers, both the parties accused each other of indulging in political drama. Subsequently, after the MLAs of both parties arrived at Lieutenant Governor's house AAP alleged that the BJP did not ask Vijender Gupta to sign the cabinet note and protested outside VK Saxena's residence.

The agitating AAP ministers and MLAs were detained by the police alleging that no permission was granted for any protest. “BJP-LG have betrayed 10,000 bus marshals," Saurabh Bharadwaj said. He added, "BJP MLAs said that if you pass the cabinet note, they will get the bus marshals reinstated from LG. But LG Sahab has not signed the cabinet note, he will be cursed by 10,000 bus marshals.

Also Read | Delhi news: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to move out of CM house today

Charging at the BJP after the meeting with LG, Atishi accused the BJP of doing politics over the issue and betraying the bus marshals. Alleging that the BJP got exposed, she noted, “Those decisions need to be taken by us, we will take it and the BJP should ask the LG to make decisions on matters which come under him.” She asserted that the AAP called an emergency cabinet meeting and the resolution that was passed by the Delhi assembly to regularise bus marshal was signed upon.

The issue pertains to removal of more than 10,000 civil defence volunteers last year who were deployed as marshals in public transport buses, following an objection by directorate of civil defence that said they are meant for disaster management duties.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 08:27 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWatch | Delhi bus marshals issue takes dramatic twist after AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj falls at BJP MLA’s feet to…

