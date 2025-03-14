Watch Viral Video: SpiceJet crew dances to ’Balam Pichkari’ in plane aisle to celebrate Holi, netizens divided

SpiceJet brought Holi celebrations to the skies—almost—by transforming an aircraft aisle into a dance stage before takeoff. In a viral video shared on its official X handle, SpiceJet's cabin crew can be seen dancing to the Bollywood hit ‘Balam Pichkari’ while passengers watch.

The celebration began with air hostesses welcoming flyers with a traditional Holi tika (a forehead mark of coloured powder) before they broke into a coordinated dance sequence inside the aircraft.

Ensuring that safety was not compromised, the dance was performed while the aircraft was still on the ground, before takeoff. The airline captioned the post:

“A signature festival, a signature song, and a celebration like no other! 💃 Our crew brought Holi to life with an energetic dance, proving that traditions take flight with us!”

A viral celebration with divided reactions The video quickly gained traction online, receiving both enthusiastic applause and critical feedback.

Many users appreciated the airline’s attempt to bring festive cheer to passengers. One user commented, "Excellent, that is what is Spicy Holi. Thanks, SpiceJet!"

Another praised the airline's approach, saying, “SpiceJet made Holi extra special with their warm touch and festive spirit. Truly a delightful experience!”

However, not everyone was pleased. Some users pointed out issues with the airline’s past service, expressing frustration over flight delays and customer grievances.

One user mentioned, "Be careful... रंग में भंग हो सकता है (This could ruin the fun…)" and continued by commenting, "Please check, February 27 SG654 was delayed by 3.5 hours, no compensation was given, and DGCA guidelines were not followed."

While the celebration added a festive touch to the flight, it also sparked debate among passengers and social media users.

Some praised the crew’s enthusiasm, calling it a refreshing change, while others voiced concerns about the airline’s service standards and past delays.