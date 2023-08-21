Watch: When Ratan Tata confronted a gangster; ‘police were in his pocket,’ industrialist recalls in old video1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Industrialist Ratan Tata's old video about confronting a gangster resurfaces as he receives the 'Udyog Ratna' Award.
During the recent conferral of the 'Udyog Ratna' Award by the Maharashtra government to industrialist Ratan Tata on August 19, an old video of him recalling a confrontation with a gangster from his early days as the chairman of Tata Group has resurfaced. In the video, Tata talks about the incident and his decision not to yield to the gangster's tactics.