Water Balloon Fights, Reinforced Roller Coasters: How Theme Parks Battle Extreme Heat
- Operators extend evening hours, spray misters and add more steel to rides to manage a sweltering summer
The scorching summer heat has theme-park operators scrambling to make visitors more comfortable as the industry seeks to draw back crowds coming out of the pandemic.
Park operators across the U.S. are extending hours into the evening and rolling out more misters, known in the industry as “scare-conditioning" because it looks like spooky fog. Others are directing visitors toward so-called splash zones, where they can get showered by a nearby ride.
Silver Dollar City, a park with an 1880s theme in the Missouri Ozarks, is holding daily water balloon fights for visitors to combat heat forecast to hit triple digits this week.
The park, located in Branson, Mo., has also rolled out new drinks such as frozen lemonade, and since mid-July has extended park hours until 10 p.m., three hours later than usual, spokesman Dalton Fischer said. The park has increased the number of staffers available to guide guests on hourlong tours of the giant limestone cave—where it stays about 68 degrees all year—that the park was built around.
Gary Jackson, who visited SeaWorld in Orlando earlier this month with his wife and three grandchildren, appreciated the shade and cover provided by trees throughout the park. Still, the 55-year-old math teacher from Greenville, S.C., said: “It was hot as all get out."
A SeaWorld season-pass holder, Jackson said he mapped a course for the day ahead of time, mixing waiting in the sun for rides with sitting in the shade watching animal shows. His plan also accounted for drink-refill stations and included stops at the air-conditioned season-pass lounge. He used the SeaWorld app to order meals from the comfort of the lounge so that his family wouldn’t be stuck waiting in the heat for food.
“We had to be very strategic about it because we didn’t want, especially our grandkids, to be in the heat like that for more than 30 or 40 minutes," he said.
Sweltering temperatures have lingered this summer over swaths of the U.S., with weekslong stretches of triple-digit temperatures recorded in Arizona and southern Texas, according to the National Weather Service. Such waves of intense heat have been exacerbated by climate change, with extreme heat events increasing sixfold since the 1980s, according to the World Meteorological Organization, which projects that this July will be the hottest month on record.
Hot summer days have long been a challenge for U.S. theme parks. Increasingly severe weather has emerged over the past decade or so as a growing focus for executives and investors. More extreme summer weather in particular is starting to reshape the industry, spurring more investment in water parks and indoor rides.
In addition to managing through sweltering conditions, national theme-park chains are also contending with plumes of smoke from Canadian wildfires. Executives are expected to address both as national operators report quarterly results over the next two weeks.
U.S. theme parks were shut down for much of 2020 when the pandemic hit, and attendance for many parks still has yet to recover to 2019 levels. Now, oppressive heat across swaths of the country is weighing on what executives had hoped would be a blockbuster summer. Through Friday’s close, shares of Six Flags, Cedar Fair and SeaWorld are all down this year, compared with a 19% gain for the S&P 500.
“When you get this excruciating heat wave that we’re seeing and it lasts the period that it has, it will slow things down dramatically," said Dennis Speigel, chief executive of consulting firm International Theme Park Services. The season started slowly because of a cold and wet spring, and attendance never took off around key weekends such as Memorial Day and July Fourth, he said.
Steve Aibel, vice president of zoological operations at SeaWorld San Antonio, has been working to keep the park’s roughly 7,000 whales, birds and other animals comfortable in weather that has hit 100 degrees for almost a month. The park’s 3,600 tons of chilling equipment is working overtime to keep the water for the orcas around 55 degrees.
Park staff is putting out kiddie pools for some animals, such as the park’s 12 otters, and giving other animals blocks of colored frozen ice and frozen Jell-O. “The guests can see it, and it also might provide cooling, and it also might provide play for the animals," Aibel said. “That wins for everybody."
At Fun Spot America’s park in Orlando, communications manager John Chidester has been making the rounds to remind guests to hydrate and apply sunscreen. The heat is pushing customers to show up later and stay closer to the park’s midnight close, he said, speaking by phone from the park’s “splash pad," a sprinkler-equipped playground.
Attendance has held up, Chidester said, with visitors taking advantage of the park’s ample air conditioning at its diner and other indoor spaces. Plenty of oak trees also shield visitors from the sun.
Fun Spot, which also operates parks in Atlanta and Kissimmee, Fla., is taking steps to make its roller coasters more resilient to extreme weather, Chidester said. Earlier this year, Fun Spot retracked its wooden Mine Blower coaster in Kissimmee and added steel at key pressure points along the rails.
Jim Seay, the CEO of Premier Rides, which has built roller coasters for Six Flags, Busch Gardens and other parks, said he is building coasters to last longer in hotter and more extreme conditions.
To do so, he is constructing coasters with more steel than he would have 25 years ago to help deal with the expansion of the steel that occurs with heat—and contributes to wear and tear that necessitates refurbishment. He also considers using aerospace-level materials for rides that will be in the hottest parts of the country.
Premier Rides is building one attraction now that uses sensors to monitor wind speeds and other weather conditions, Seay said. The ride will automatically adjust velocity when wind speeds pick up to avoid taking the ride out of service on windy days, a common industry issue.
“Heat is one of the significant factors," Seay said. “These days, you have to take into consideration the extremes."
