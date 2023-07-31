U.S. theme parks were shut down for much of 2020 when the pandemic hit, and attendance for many parks still has yet to recover to 2019 levels. Now, oppressive heat across swaths of the country is weighing on what executives had hoped would be a blockbuster summer. Through Friday’s close, shares of Six Flags, Cedar Fair and SeaWorld are all down this year, compared with a 19% gain for the S&P 500.