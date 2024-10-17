The drinking water supply in several areas of Tiruchi will be disrupted on October 18 due to TANGEDCO's power shutdown. Regular supply is expected to resume on October 19.

Amid a scheduled power shutdown by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the Corporation has announced a scheduled disruption in drinking water supply that will affect many areas in Tiruchi vicinity on October 18.

According to TANGEDCO's press release, regular supply will be restored to these areas from Saturday (October 19).

Due to maintenance work at the Kambarasampettai substation, water supply shortage will impact the following listed areas:

Viragupettai, Marakkadai, Rockfort, Chinthamani, Woraiyur, Fathima Nagar, Puthur, Mangalam Nagar, Selva Nagar, Barathi Nagar, Siva Nagar, Anandam Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar, Cantonment, Khajapettai, Junction, Karumandapam, Ramalinga Nagar, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, Viswas Nagar, Milaguparai, Kallankadu, Society Colony, MM Nagar, Devathanam, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Sangliandapuram, Kallukuzhi, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, Jaganathapuram, Tiruverumbur, Valluvar Nagar, Ellakudi, Alathur, Pugal Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Pari Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, and Ganesh Nagar.

Pune water supply cut Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in a post on X, informed that a scheduled water supply disruption will take place on Thursday.

The post reads, "On Thursday (October 17, 2024), water supply will remain off in most parts of Pune city and there is a possibility of late and low pressure water supply in these areas on Friday (October 18, 2024) [sic]."

Amid critical maintenance and electrical work at several water treatment plants in Pune, the city will feel the impact of a major city-wide water shortage throughout the day on October 17.

The city areas which receive water supply from key water treatment centres, including the Khadakwasla Water Center (New), New and Old Parvati Water Treatment Plants (MLR, HLR, and LLR Tank Premises), Lashkar Water Center, and Bhama-Askhed, Vadgaon, and Warje Water Centers will be affected.

The list of areas to be affected are:

Parvati MLR Tank area: Budhwar Peth, Thursday Peth, Kashewadi, Nana Peth, Somwar Peth, Lohia Nagar, Ghorpade Peth, and the Arun Vaidya Stadium region.

Parvati HLR Tank area: Sahakar Nagar, Bibvewadi, Padmavati, Mukundnagar, Shivtejnagar, Upper and Lower Indiranagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Taljai, and Premnagar.

Parvati LLR Area: Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Rajendranagar, and Dattawadi.

Lashkar Water Center: Hadapsar, Ramtekdi, Wanwadi, Kondhwa, NIBM Road, Tadiwala Road, Pune Cantonment, and Yerwada.

Bhama-Askhed Water Center: Lohgaon, Vimannagar, Kalyaninagar, Vishrantwadi, and Phulenagar.