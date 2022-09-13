Waterfall forms in Death Valley, one of driest, hottest places on Earth: Video2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 05:33 PM IST
- A waterfall appeared in California’s Death Valley which is considered one of the hottest and driest places on Earth
A waterfall formed in California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest and driest places on Earth, due to the Hurricane Kay aftermath which has led to more torrential rainfall in the area. "Storms fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Kay caused localised, heavy damage in Death Valley National Park on Saturday afternoon," National Park authorities said on Facebook on Sunday.