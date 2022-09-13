A waterfall formed in California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest and driest places on Earth, due to the Hurricane Kay aftermath which has led to more torrential rainfall in the area. "Storms fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Kay caused localised, heavy damage in Death Valley National Park on Saturday afternoon," National Park authorities said on Facebook on Sunday.

Death Valley National Park authorities also shared a video of muddy waterfalls falling down the mountain by Badwater Basin. The waterfall appeared in the Death Valley after a massive storm. A flash flood was recorded in the Death Valley in August.

Death Valley, which is situated on the California-Nevada border, is considered the hottest place on Earth. It recently held the record for the highest temperature ever recorded at 134 degrees Fahrenheit.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said that Death Valley receives a mere 2.2 inches of rainfall on average, annually. But more rainfall was recorded in Death Valley as a result of Hurricane Kay.

HURRICANE KAY

Heavy rains have unleashed mudslides in various parts of California. The rains were the remnants of a tropical storm that brought high winds and some badly needed rainfall to drought-stricken Southern California last week, helping firefighters largely corral a wildfire that had been burning out of control about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the mudslides.

The mud flows and flash flooding occurred in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains where there are burn scars — areas where there's little vegetation to hold the soil — from the 2020 wildfires.

The mudslides came after a week California endure a record-long heatwave, where temperatures in many parts of the state rocket past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), and pushed the state's electrical grid to the breaking point as air conditioners sucked up power.

