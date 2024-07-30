Wayanad landslides: PM Modi announces compensation; Rahul Gandhi speaks to Kerala CM, says, ‘deeply anguished…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distress on Tuesday about the tragic landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district during the early hours in hilly areas near Meppadi that left nineteen people dead and several others injured. More than a hundred people are feared trapped.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Distressed the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured.”

He further informed that rescue operations were underway to assist all those affected. He also spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to get details about the ground situation and assured all possible help from the Centre.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the deceased's next of kin. Those injured would be offered a compensation of ₹50,000.

The Prime Minister reportedly spoke with Union Minister Suresh Gopi and BJP President JP Nadda about the prevailing situation. The PM urged the BJP President to assist in the relief efforts with the help of BJP karyakartas.

Former Wayanad MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

Also read: Major landslide in Wayanad, many feared dead or missing In a post on X, the Congress leader stated, “I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon.”

I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2024

He further noted that he also spoke with Kerala CM in addition to Wayanad District Collector. Rahul Gandhi urged “them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts.”

The Rae Bareli MP added, “I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad. I urge all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.”

The Fire Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said.