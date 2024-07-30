Wayanad landslides: Chaliyar River sweeps away bodies, cars as residents search for haven | Watch video

Wayanad landslides: The calamitous landslides affected Meppadi, Mundakkal Town and Chooralmala areas that have so far claimed more than 70 lives in Kerala's Wayanad district. Bodies were recovered in Malappuram that were swept away by the Chaliyar River.

Fareha Naaz
Published30 Jul 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Wayanad landslides: Rescuers at a landslide site escort residents to a safer place in Kerala's Wayanad on July 30.
Wayanad landslides: Rescuers at a landslide site escort residents to a safer place in Kerala’s Wayanad on July 30.(REUTERS)

Wayanad landslides: Heavy rains triggered a series of massive landslides in the hilly regions of Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday that have left more than 70 people dead. Many people have suffered injuries, and many are still feared trapped under the debris. 

District Collector Meghasree D R informed that the current death toll has inflated to 45. Out of the total casualties, 36 occurred in Chooralmala due to the landslides. As many as 9 bodies were recovered in Malappuram that were swept away by the Chaliyar River. Here are some videos and photos to show the catastrophic impact of landslide in the southern state.

Congress leader and former Director General of Police Karuna Sagar posted a clip of the calamitous landslide that wreaked havoc near in the region. The state government has sent rescue personnel, medical equipment and health workers to Vythiri, Mananthawadi, Kalpetta and Meppadi government hospitals.

In the wake of the dire situation in Kerala, an Indian Navy team from the Ezhimala Naval Base in Kannur is being sent to assist in rescue operations, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan sought the help of the Navy's River Crossing team following torrential rains that led to devastating landslides.

Adding to the troubles was the collapse of the main bridge in Chooralmala town, which hampered the rescue operations. Meanwhile, the Army and Air Force have also been called in for assistance in rescue efforts. In addition, drones and a dog squad are being used for search and rescue operations.

"The Malayangadu Bridge has been swept away by a landslide in the Vilaangadu Malayangad side. Four houses have been damaged, and 12 families are stranded with the bridge gone. One person is missing," ANI quoted Congress MP from Vadakara Shafi Parambil as saying.

As the events unfolded in Wayanad, the members of Congress and Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) in Parliament demanded that the fatal landslides be declared a ‘national disaster’. Over the landslides that affected Meppadi, Mundakkal Town and Chooralmala areas, CPI-M MP John Brittas sought assistance from the Defence, Home and Finance Ministries.

First Published:30 Jul 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Wayanad landslides: Chaliyar River sweeps away bodies, cars as residents search for haven | Watch video

