Wayanad landslides: Chaliyar River sweeps away bodies, cars as residents search for haven | Watch video

Wayanad landslides: Heavy rains triggered a series of massive landslides in the hilly regions of Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday that have left more than 70 people dead. Many people have suffered injuries, and many are still feared trapped under the debris.

District Collector Meghasree D R informed that the current death toll has inflated to 45. Out of the total casualties, 36 occurred in Chooralmala due to the landslides. As many as 9 bodies were recovered in Malappuram that were swept away by the Chaliyar River. Here are some videos and photos to show the catastrophic impact of landslide in the southern state.

Deeply shocked by the massive landslide in Wayanad, Kerala in which many people have lost their lives. Heartfelt condolences to their families. Hoping that the rescue operations are conducted swiftly as hundreds of people are still feared trapped.

Congress leader and former Director General of Police Karuna Sagar posted a clip of the calamitous landslide that wreaked havoc near in the region. The state government has sent rescue personnel, medical equipment and health workers to Vythiri, Mananthawadi, Kalpetta and Meppadi government hospitals.

Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of so many lives following landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala. Atleast 7 people have died and several people are trapped. My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing early rescue of those who are trapped.

In the wake of the dire situation in Kerala, an Indian Navy team from the Ezhimala Naval Base in Kannur is being sent to assist in rescue operations, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan sought the help of the Navy's River Crossing team following torrential rains that led to devastating landslides.

Adding to the troubles was the collapse of the main bridge in Chooralmala town, which hampered the rescue operations. Meanwhile, the Army and Air Force have also been called in for assistance in rescue efforts. In addition, drones and a dog squad are being used for search and rescue operations.

"The Malayangadu Bridge has been swept away by a landslide in the Vilaangadu Malayangad side. Four houses have been damaged, and 12 families are stranded with the bridge gone. One person is missing," ANI quoted Congress MP from Vadakara Shafi Parambil as saying.

Wayanad: Massive landslides hit Kerela's Wayanad district.



At least 7 people are reportedly dead, hundreds of people and families are trapped



Rescue operations are going on



8 districts in Kerela are on yellow alert due to chances of heavy rain today.

At least 50 people, including two children have died and several others are feared trapped after massive landslides hit various hilly areas in Kerala's Wayanad district.



My prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones