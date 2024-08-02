The death toll in the Wayanad landslides has mounted to over 300 and the injured to 264, the Kerala health department said, as the rescue operations entered Day 4 on Friday, August 2. Since the landslides in Wayanad district, the rescue teams have recovered 130 body parts while contending with challenging conditions such as rain and muddy terrain. Two massive landslides hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30, resulting in extensive destruction, numerous fatalities, and injuries to hundreds.

