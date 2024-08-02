Wayanad landslides: Death toll rises to 308; search, rescue operations continue; orange alert issued | 10 points to know

Wayanad landlslide: The landslides in Wayanad has caused widespread devastation, destroying several houses, swelling water bodies, and uprooting trees. The picturesque hamlets known for their beauty – Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha are now a picture of gloom.
1. Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday confirmed 308 deaths in the multiple landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30.
