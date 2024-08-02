Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. With a population of about 8,17,000 people (as of the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.
Wayanad landlslide: The landslides in Wayanad has caused widespread devastation, destroying several houses, swelling water bodies, and uprooting trees. The picturesque hamlets known for their beauty – Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha are now a picture of gloom.
Here are 10 points to know
1. Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday confirmed 308 deaths in the multiple landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30.