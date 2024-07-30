Wayanad landslides leave trail of destruction, over 120 killed, hundreds trapped: 10 points

Over a hundred people have died and many more have been injured in massive landslides triggered by torrential rains in Wayanad. This disaster, that hit picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha and being termed as one of the worst in Kerala's history, has left a trail of destruction, sparking fears of mounting fatalities. At least 800 persons are reportedly trapped and the rescue teams were racing against time to find and save survivors.