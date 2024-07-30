Wayanad landslides leave trail of destruction, over 120 killed, hundreds trapped: 10 points

Over a hundred people have died and many more have been injured in massive landslides triggered by torrential rains in Wayanad. This disaster, that hit picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha and being termed as one of the worst in Kerala's history, has left a trail of destruction, sparking fears of mounting fatalities. At least 800 persons are reportedly trapped and the rescue teams were racing against time to find and save survivors.
Fire Officer Rakesh of Chooralmala area said, “The landslide occurred very early in the morning today. Many houses have been washed away and 800 people are trapped...We made a temporary bridge and evacuated 700 people.” The fire officer said the teams plan to stop the rescue and begin again tomorrow.
Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at the disaster sites as people frantically searched for their loved ones among the dead.
