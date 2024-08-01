Wayanad Landslides: Telecom major, Reliance Jio said the new tower will help to improve its network capacity and expand network coverage in the landslide-affected areas. It will also help distressed residents, rescue workers, and disaster management teams on the ground.

Reliance Jio has announced that it will install a second dedicated tower to provide uninterrupted connectivity in the areas affected by landslides in Kerala's Wayanad after a request from the State Disaster Management Authority.

The increase in network capacity and coverage will help both the distressed residents and the rescue workers and disaster management teams on the ground. The extended network coverage will include connectivity to control rooms and various relief camps for better coordination in rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has ramped up its rescue operations and has successfully evacuated several people from the landslide area. A 100ft foot bridge was constructed overnight by troops from Army's Madras Sappers at Chooralmala for people to use. This aims to aid the rescue operations and assist in the quick evacuation of stranded people.

Major General VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area was quoting by ANI saying, the construction of the bridge would allow the Army to bring heavy equipment to the rescue site.

"Almost all those who needed help were rescued, and now we need to get into the houses and see if people are trapped there, for that we need heavy equipment. The bridge construction will allow us to bring the heavy equipment to the site and start looking for people," he said.

Major General Mathews said that August 1 more than 100 bodies were recovered after multiple landslides struck Wayanad in Kerala, adding that over 500 Army personnel are engaged in the search and rescue operation.

"We have been here supporting the Kerala government and people since the 30th July morning. We have recovered 100 bodies, and the overall body count is much more. We have also rescued many people," he said.

Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad on July 30, causing massive destruction, and 167 people were declared dead , as per ANI report citing the Kerala Revenue Department.

The death toll in the Wayanad landslides rose to 167 on Thursday, August 1. Several people were injured, marooned and missing, the ANI report said.

The report also cited sources from the Department of Information and Public Relations (PRD) Control Room in Wayanad according to which 96 victims have been identified, including 77 men, 67 women, and 22 children. Post-mortem examinations have been conducted on 166 bodies and 49 body parts. A total of 75 bodies have been handed over to relatives.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of the victims and ₹50,000 each for the injured.

(With inputs from ANI)