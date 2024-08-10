Wayanad news: 11 days on, PM Modi to visit landslide-hit areas to oversee relief and rehabilitation | What’s on agenda?

  • PM Modi will visit the disaster-stricken sites in Wayanad, where he will be briefed by rescue teams on the ongoing evacuation efforts. He will also visit hospitals where he will interact with victims of the landslides

Published10 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Wayanad news: Indian Navy's disaster relief team conducts search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area in Wayanad
Wayanad news: Indian Navy’s disaster relief team conducts search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area in Wayanad(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Wayanad on Saturday to review the relief and rehabilitation efforts over 10 days after two landslides struck the area in the early hours of July 30, causing widespread destruction and killing over 300 persons. This is PM Modi's first visit to the landslide-hit areas.

PM MODI TO VISIT WAYANAD: WHAT'S ON AGENDA?

PM Modi will arrive in Kannur at around 11 am, after which he will conduct an aerial survey of the landslide-affected regions in Wayanad. At approximately 12:15 pm, PM Modi will visit the disaster-stricken sites, where he will be briefed by rescue teams on the ongoing evacuation efforts.

During his visit, PM Modi will closely monitor the rehabilitation initiatives to ensure that effective support reaches those impacted by the tragedy.

PM Modi will also visit relief camps and hospitals where victims and survivors of the natural disaster are admitted. Later in the day, the prime minister is likely to chair a review meeting where officials will brief him about the ongoing relief efforts.

Also Read | The Wayanad landslide showed how easily minds are manipulated

THE LANDSLIDES

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had earlier visited the landslide-hit areas to assess the situation. After visiting the disaster-affected areas, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi vowed that the Congress party would build more than 100 houses for the survivors of the landslides in Wayanad.

“Our immediate focus is on rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. The Congress family is committed to building over 100 houses here. We are dedicated to ensuring that all possible assistance is provided to our brothers and sisters in this time of need,” the former Wayanad MP assured.

Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30 creating widespread devastation.

In a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state has requested the Central government to declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity.

Also Read | Wayanad landslides | Pet parrot’s warning helps Chooralmala resident save family

The Kerala government has announced that it will offer immediate aid to landslide victims in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad district, ensuring their swift relocation to safer areas, according to an official release from the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

All those affected in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas will receive this assistance. An adult member from families who have lost their livelihood will receive a daily allowance of 300. This benefit will be available for up to two individuals per family.

For families with bedridden or long-term hospitalized patients, the allowance will be extended to three individuals. This assistance will be provided for a duration of 30 days. Each family currently staying in relief camps will receive immediate financial assistance of 10,000.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST
