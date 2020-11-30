WB Polls 2021: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to support Mamata Banerjee in North Bengal

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will help Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee to win North Bengal in the upcoming state elections in 2021. The party had shown their support to the BJP in the last two elections.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will help Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee to win North Bengal in the upcoming state elections in 2021. The party had shown their support to the BJP in the last two elections.

Speaking at a public gathering, GJM's (Bimal Gurung faction) Roshan Giri said, "We have decided to defeat BJP who cheated us. They did not fulfill any of our demands from 2009 to 2020, they only make promises."

Speaking at a public gathering, GJM's (Bimal Gurung faction) Roshan Giri said, "We have decided to defeat BJP who cheated us. They did not fulfill any of our demands from 2009 to 2020, they only make promises." Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"We will support Mamata Banerjee in North Bengal. We want to see her as the third time Chief Minister as she keeps her promises."

"However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we will support the party that will lend their support to the Gorkhaland issue," Giri added.

The assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held in 2021. With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.