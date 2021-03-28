We are exploring an NBFC licence, says Fi co-founder Sujith Narayanan

You had startups focussing on payments, you had banks focussed on storing and saving money. You had a lending economy, and you had an investing economy. As we looked at payments, we realised there is a need to be able to create a full-suite product. Companies and fintechs have built isolated products which solved one purpose as far as users were concerned. We wanted to step back and look at money as a whole from the consumer point of view. We asked ourselves, can we help people save more easily? Can we make them more aware of their spends? Can we simplify financial services? The part that we saw at that point of time was called a neobank, where you start a journey from a bank account and build layers of payments, lending, investment on top of that. So, we started the journey nearly a year ago, and we now have users coming in testing it out and will release this over the next few weeks.