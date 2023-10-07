An Indian living in Israel has taken to social media to reach out to the government, detailing the critical circumstances he has been facing ever since Hamas launched a multi-front attack on Israel, sneaking into its territory and firing at least 5,000 missiles rockets at it.

Prasad, the Indian, said more than 5,000 rockets have been fired on Israel and “we are in deep trouble". In a video, Prasad is heard saying, “More than 5,000 rockets have been fired [on Israel] till now. We are in deep trouble right now. Neither we can go outside, nor we can stay inside." Israel-Palestine War News LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has informed that at least 27 persons who left for pilgrimage to Jerusalem are stuck in Bethlehem due to the escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine. He said he has been in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe return.

Also Read | Air India cancels New Delhi-Tel Aviv flights amid ‘war’ in Israel

Taking to Twitter, Conrad Sangma said, “27 citizens of Meghalaya who traveled for the Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem are stuck in Bethlehem due to the tension between Israel and Palestine. I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe passage back home."

Earlier today, Israel declared a 'war' after rocket attacks by Hamas militants who also infiltrated into the Israeli territory through land, water and air and launched an offensive on the civilians. In retaliation, Israel declared a war on Gaza and launched Operation “Iron Swords" to neutralise Hamas militants in Gaza.

As Israel and Palestine launched airstrikes at each other, in an escalation to the already tense relations, India issued an advisory to the Indians in Israel asking them to “remain vigilant" and “observe safety protocols."

Also Read | Why did Hamas attack Israel?

“In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters," the Embassy said in its advisory.

The advisory gave relevant phone numbers in case of emergency and also provided URLs for Israeli Home Front Command and Preparedness brochures. There are approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian origin in Israel too that were part of the main waves of immigration into Israel from India in the fifties and sixties.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!