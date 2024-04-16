'We are observing with admiration': Germany on Lok Sabha election 2024

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann said on Monday that Germany was observing “with admiration" the world's biggest elections beginning in India in the coming days. The German envoy said more of India will be seen across the world as the country votes for its next government.

The German ambassador was addressing a gathering at an event on Monday where he also said the Indian Presidency of the G20 "gave us a little taste of that". The envoy also spoke about the Iran-Israel conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war and other unresolved issues around the world.

"In the midst of this very, very difficult situation, I can't remember the world being in such a difficult times than (it is) now. We see from Europe, from European Union's perspective, clearly how much India is rising. We observe with admiration the world's biggest election that is starting on Friday. This is quite an exercise, this is a festival of democracy," Philipp Ackermann said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's ‘Sankalp Patra’ Vs Congress's ‘Nyay Patra’ explained in 10 key points

He said, “No matter what happens in these elections, no matter who will be winning this election, I think we will see more of India on the international stage. The G20 Presidency gave us a little taste of that. India claims a seat at the big table, and we, Germans and Europeans, think rightfully so. Whether it's the UNSC or elsewhere, India is, and has to become more visible and recognised."

"The New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit held on September 9-10 brought the deliberations under our G20 Presidency to a successful culmination. With G20 including all P5 countries, and accounting for 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of world trade and two-thirds of world population, it was the highest profile international gathering in the history of independent India," reads a synopsis on G20 Indian Presidency website.

The theme -- 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', drawing upon its age-old belief of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" -- was endorsed by all. "With over 200 meetings in 60 Indian cities in all our 28 states and 8 UTs, across 40 different mechanisms including Sherpa and Finance Track Working Groups, as well as Engagement Groups, the size, scale and scope of India's G20 Presidency was unprecedented," it says.

The German ambassador said it is a role "India deserves", like no other country.

"But it is a role, one should not forget that comes with high hopes also. More than ever, India will be assessed by many. Not only the countries of the so-called 'Global South', but its international appearance and policies will be vetted," Ackermann said.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!